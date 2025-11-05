Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Leak Hints at Two Variants Including 'Pro' Model

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the purported successor to Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, has surfaced online through a new leak by a Chinese tech blogger. The processor is tipped to arrive in two variants, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro option. This suggests that Qualcomm could adopt a dual-tier strategy for its top-end chipset lineup, aiming to offer smartphone makers more flexibility while pushing performance boundaries in the premium Android segment ahead of its anticipated launch in the second half of 2026.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Could Be Joined By More Advanced Pro Variant

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked details about the Qualcomm's flagship processor, the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. According to his Weibo post, Qualcomm plans to release the next-generation chip in two variants, including a standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant. This approach suggests a new tiered strategy that allows smartphone manufacturers to choose between a performance-focused flagship option and an ultra-premium configuration.

Both versions of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are expected to utilise Qualcomm's latest third-generation CPU architecture with a 2+3+3 core arrangement and will be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm N2P process. This technology is said to improve energy efficiency, reduce heat generation, and sustain higher performance over longer periods. The two variants will, however, differ in certain specifications.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro model is reportedly set to include LPDDR6 memory support, an upgraded GPU with faster clock speeds, and enhanced AI processing capabilities. The standard edition may continue using LPDDR5x memory with a slightly less powerful GPU to keep production costs and retail prices lower.

The Pro version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 could cost around $70 (roughly Rs. 6,200) more than the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. While the price difference seems modest, it may lead to higher retail prices for next-generation flagship smartphones. Brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and iQOO are expected to use the Pro variant for their top-tier models, while employing the standard Gen 6 in more affordable flagship devices to maintain balanced pricing.

This dual-chip strategy may give manufacturers more flexibility but could also confuse buyers, as not all Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered phones will perform the same. Qualcomm's already complex naming scheme might become even more confusing with a Pro model.