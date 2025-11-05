Technology News
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Leak Hints at Two Variants Including 'Pro' Model

Both versions of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are expected to utilise TSMC’s 2nm N2P process.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 18:21 IST
Qualcomm’s naming scheme grew more confusing after moving from Gen 3 to Elite Gen 5

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series may include standard and Pro variants
  • They will feature Qualcomm’s new 2+3+3 third-generation CPU architecture
  • Pro model to may support LPDDR6 RAM and faster GPU performance
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the purported successor to Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, has surfaced online through a new leak by a Chinese tech blogger. The processor is tipped to arrive in two variants, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro option. This suggests that Qualcomm could adopt a dual-tier strategy for its top-end chipset lineup, aiming to offer smartphone makers more flexibility while pushing performance boundaries in the premium Android segment ahead of its anticipated launch in the second half of 2026.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Could Be Joined By More Advanced Pro Variant

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked details about the Qualcomm's flagship processor, the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. According to his Weibo post, Qualcomm plans to release the next-generation chip in two variants, including a standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant. This approach suggests a new tiered strategy that allows smartphone manufacturers to choose between a performance-focused flagship option and an ultra-premium configuration.

Both versions of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are expected to utilise Qualcomm's latest third-generation CPU architecture with a 2+3+3 core arrangement and will be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm N2P process. This technology is said to improve energy efficiency, reduce heat generation, and sustain higher performance over longer periods. The two variants will, however, differ in certain specifications. 

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro model is reportedly set to include LPDDR6 memory support, an upgraded GPU with faster clock speeds, and enhanced AI processing capabilities. The standard edition may continue using LPDDR5x memory with a slightly less powerful GPU to keep production costs and retail prices lower.

The Pro version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 could cost around $70 (roughly Rs. 6,200) more than the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. While the price difference seems modest, it may lead to higher retail prices for next-generation flagship smartphones. Brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and iQOO are expected to use the Pro variant for their top-tier models, while employing the standard Gen 6 in more affordable flagship devices to maintain balanced pricing.

This dual-chip strategy may give manufacturers more flexibility but could also confuse buyers, as not all Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered phones will perform the same. Qualcomm's already complex naming scheme might become even more confusing with a Pro model.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

