Realme recently launched the Realme C67 5G handset in India that comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Now, the company has unveiled the 4G variant of the Realme C67 in Indonesia with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset. The 4G version of the model shares most of its specifications with the 5G variant. Realme has not yet confirmed whether the Realme C67 4G will come to India anytime soon.

Realme C67 4G price, availability

The 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme C67 4G is priced in Indonesia at IDR 2,599,000 (roughly Rs. 13,900), while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at IDR 2,999,000 (roughly Rs. 16,100). The phone is offered in Black Rock and Sunny Oasis colourways.

Realme C67 4G seen in a Black Rock colourway

As per the listing on the Realme Indonesia website, the 128GB variant of the Realme C67 4G is already available for purchase in the country. The 256GB version of the smartphone, on the other hand, is open for pre-orders from December 19 to January 4.

Realme C67 4G specifications, features

The handset sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Similar to the 5G variant, the Realme C67 4G carries a Sunny Oasis design that claims to make the back panel shine when exposed to sunlight. The phone also comes with a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows notifications and system status alerts around the hole-punch cutout, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset and an Adreno 610 GPU, the Realme C67 4G is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card, while the RAM can be extended virtually up to an additional 8GB. The smartphone boots Android 14-based Realme UI skin out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Realme C67 4G comes with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with a 3x in-sensor zoom and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back alongside an LED flash unit. The design of the rear camera module varies from that of the Realme C67 5G. The centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display holds an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Realme C67 4G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, and Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, similar to the 5G model. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing about 185 grams, the handset measures 164.6mm x 75.4mm x 7.59mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.