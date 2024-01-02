Technology News

Realme Note 50 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

Realme Note 50 4G has reportedly been spotted on the NBTC certification site.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C67 5G (pictured) was launched in India in December

  • Realme Note 50 4G is likely to carry a 13-megapixel dual camera unit
  • The purported handset is expected to be powered by a Unisoc SoC
  • The Realme Note 50 4G could support up to 8GB of RAM including vRAM
Realme Note 50 4G may debut in Indian markets soon. The company has not yet confirmed the model but details about the handset have surfaced online. A tipster has suggested that the phone is likely to launch in the country soon and has leaked its price range. The handset has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites and several key specifications of the purported model have been leaked. The rumoured Realme Note 50 is expected to launch as an entry-level 4G offering.

According to a PassionateGeekz report, the Realme Note 50 4G was spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Thailand's NBTC certification sites with the model number RMX3834. The phone is likely to launch in a select few markets soon, including in India. The report claims that the handset may be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000 in the country.

The Realme Note 50 4G is expected to be powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM including 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is likely to ship with Realme T UI edition. The phone is said to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel and a dual rear camera unit including a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 0.8-megapixel secondary sensor. A 5-megapixel sensor is expected to be housed within the waterdrop notch front camera slot. The report did not suggest any other details. 

Realme recently launched the Realme C67 5G in India priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Dark Purple and Sunny Oasis colourways. The company also introduced a 4G version of the model, the Realme C67 4G, in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the company has teased the arrival of a new smartphone in India. Realme said that it will announce details about the new smartphone on January 3 in the country. It is tipped to be the Realme 12 Pro or the Realme 12 Pro+ and is teased to carry a periscope lens.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India?
C67 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme Note 50, Realme Note 50 India launch, Realme Note 50 price in India, Realme Note 50 specifications, Realme, Realme Note 50 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus Ace 3 Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Ace 3 Pro Specifications Tipped

