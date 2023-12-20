iQoo Neo 9 Pro may launch in India soon. It is confirmed to debut in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9 on December 27. The company has been teasing the iQoo Neo 9 series for a few weeks now. Recently, they also released a teaser video that confirmed some key specifications of the handset. Other than official announcements, details about the upcoming handsets have also been leaked online. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the India launch details of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro model.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested in a post on X that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro model will launch in India in January 2024. The Indian variant is likely to be similar to its Chinese counterpart in most ways. It is even tipped to come with the dual-tone red and white colour option that has been spotted on most promotional images of the phone. However, the tipster claims that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will carry a Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset that the Chinese version is confirmed to carry.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that the iQOO Neo9 Pro is soon launching in India. Expect the device to launch in the country in January. As for the Indian variant, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

And, can confirm that this design variant is DEFINITELY coming to… pic.twitter.com/WbG7zc5pXJ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 19, 2023

Previously, the company confirmed in a teaser that the iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoCs, respectively. iQoo also revealed that the two upcoming smartphones will be offered in Nautical Blue, Fighting Black, and Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese) colour options, the last of which comes with a dual-tone finish as the name suggests.

The complete list of specifications of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has been tipped previously. The handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. The phone is expected to feature a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and another 50-megapixel secondary sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera is said to placed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the front panel.

Details about the battery capacity of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro is not known at the moment, but it is tipped to support 120W wired fast charging. For security, it is also said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

