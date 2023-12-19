Nubia Z60 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has been launched as the latest flagship by the ZTE sub-brand. The new Nubia smartphone features a 6.8-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Nubia Z60 Ultra has an IP68-rated build for water and dustproofing and flaunts triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Nubia Z60 Ultra comes in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations.

Nubia Z60 Ultra price

Nubia Z60 Ultra's price starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The top-end version with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at $779 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is offered in Black and Silver colour options.

Nubia Z60 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z60 Ultra runs on Android 14-based MyOS14 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 400ppi pixel density, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Nubia Z60 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel 35mm Sony IMX800 sensor with OIS and f/1.59 aperture. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel 18mm wide-angle camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture with OIS and autofocus and a 64-megapixel 85mm telephoto camera with OIS. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 12-megapixel under-display camera.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra packs up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.4, dual GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and QZSS. It also features speakers with DTS HD sound. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, sensor, gyroscope, infrared remote control, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Nubia has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Nubia Z60 Ultra. The handset measures 163.98x76.35x8.78mm and weighs 246 grams. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

