Realme C67 5G was launched in India on Thursday. This is the first 5G-supported smartphone in Realme's C series. The Realme C67 5G supports 33W wired fast charging and arrives with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset and an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. The model is also equipped with Mini Capsule 2.0 and flaunts a nature-inspired Sunny Oasis design. A 4G variant of the Realme C67 is expected to launch soon in the Indonesian market.

Realme C67 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Dark Purple and Sunny Oasis colour options, the Realme C67 5G is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB option is listed at Rs. 14,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting December 16 at retail stores across the country. It'll also be available via an early access sale on the same day at 12pm IST on the official Realme website and Flipkart. Interested customers can avail offers up to Rs. 2,000. From December 20 onwards, you will be able to avail of offers up to Rs. 1,500 when purchasing online.

Realme C67 5G specifications, features

The Realme C67 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. It carries a Sunny Oasis design that makes the back panel shine when exposed to sunlight. The phone is also equipped with the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows notifications and other alerts around the hole-punch cutout on the display.

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, the Realme C67 5G comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 6GB. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone comes with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter.

The Realme C67 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The company states that the fast charging can charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 29 minutes. The handset is claimed to be the thinnest in the segment with a thickness of only 7.89mm. It arrives with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

