Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch in India on April 12. There have previously been several leaks and reports about the upcoming handset, that suggested some key specifications and tipped a probable launch date. The official confirmation is in line with what was tipped earlier. The company has already teased the new lineup, the Realme Narzo N-series of smartphones, and the Realme Narzo N55 will be the first model in the series to launch in the market.

The company confirmed that the Realme Narzo N55 will launch in India on April 12 at 12 PM IST. The company previously teased the new N-series lineup of smartphones, and the upcoming Narzo N55 will be the first model of the series to launch.

An Amazon product page of the Reame Narzo N55 has also gone live, suggesting that the phone will be available for purchase on the website, alongside the official Realme site. The page confirms that the phone will be available in a Prime Blue colour variant. The listing also reveals the design, showing the phone with two circular camera modules on the back panel arranged vertically on the top left side, with a rounded rectangular LED flash panel nearby. The right edge of the handset is seen sporting the longer volume button with the power button placed under it.

At 7.89mm thickness, the handset claims to be the thinnest in its own segment, although the company has not revealed its price yet. Realme teased that more details about the Narzo N55 will be unveiled on April 7 and April 10 leading up to the launch.

Previous reports suggested that the Realme Narzo N55 will be offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colourways, one of which has been officially confirmed. The phone is also expected to launch in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model. Although the company hasn't confirmed the price of the upcoming phone, it is expected to be a mid-range offering, targeted at a gaming audience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.