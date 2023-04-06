Technology News

Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Date Confirmed to Be April 12, Design Teased

The Realme Narzo N55 is claimed to be the thinnest handset in its segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2023 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch in a Prime Blue variant

  • Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch in four storage options
  • The handset could be the first in the Narzo N-series lineup
  • It is likely to launch as a mid-range gaming device

Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch in India on April 12. There have previously been several leaks and reports about the upcoming handset, that suggested some key specifications and tipped a probable launch date. The official confirmation is in line with what was tipped earlier. The company has already teased the new lineup, the Realme Narzo N-series of smartphones, and the Realme Narzo N55 will be the first model in the series to launch in the market.

The company confirmed that the Realme Narzo N55 will launch in India on April 12 at 12 PM IST. The company previously teased the new N-series lineup of smartphones, and the upcoming Narzo N55 will be the first model of the series to launch.

An Amazon product page of the Reame Narzo N55 has also gone live, suggesting that the phone will be available for purchase on the website, alongside the official Realme site. The page confirms that the phone will be available in a Prime Blue colour variant. The listing also reveals the design, showing the phone with two circular camera modules on the back panel arranged vertically on the top left side, with a rounded rectangular LED flash panel nearby. The right edge of the handset is seen sporting the longer volume button with the power button placed under it.

At 7.89mm thickness, the handset claims to be the thinnest in its own segment, although the company has not revealed its price yet. Realme teased that more details about the Narzo N55 will be unveiled on April 7 and April 10 leading up to the launch.

Previous reports suggested that the Realme Narzo N55 will be offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colourways, one of which has been officially confirmed. The phone is also expected to launch in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model. Although the company hasn't confirmed the price of the upcoming phone, it is expected to be a mid-range offering, targeted at a gaming audience.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
