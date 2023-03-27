Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details

Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details

Realme GT 3 was announced at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 12:30 IST
Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details

Realme GT 3 brings several hardware upgrades over its predecessor

Highlights
  • Realme GT 3 is a rebadged Realme GT Neo 5 for global markets
  • The phone has a unique window and embedded LED light on its rear panel
  • The Realme GT 3 offers support for 240W wired fast charging

Realme GT 3, which was first showcased at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 held in Barcelona, now seems to be headed to India. The phone which has a unique RGB-light on its rear panel, is currently the only smartphone to be announced with support for 240W wired charging — it also happens to be its highlight feature. After its debut in the European market, the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting that it will soon be arriving in India.

The handset was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who posted a tweet claiming that the smartphone has cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The tipster also mentioned that the handset that passed the certification goes by the model number ‘RMX3709', which reportedly belongs to the Realme GT 3. The existence of the same on the BIS website also hints that its launch is near, given that Realme had launched a previous model, the Realme GT Neo 3, in the country in April last year.

The Realme GT 3 isn't a brand-new smartphone, but a rebadged Realme GT Neo 5 for global markets. The phone was first launched in Realme's home market in February. We have even had a hands-on of the Realme GT 3 model, which was showcased at MWC 2023. The handset features a design which appears similar to the previous Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone but with a unique-looking rear panel with a large window alongside the rear camera module, to showcase the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside. There is also an embedded RGB LED notification panel that Realme calls the ‘Pulse Interface'. This ring-like LED light functions as a notification light, alerting users of incoming calls, charging status, messages etc and can be customised.

The phone has three rear cameras which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel microscope camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 6.74-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone also debuted 240W wired charging globally with Realme claiming it can be charged to 100 percent in 9.5 minutes. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13.

When launched in India, the phone could be rebranded once again as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), which also arrived with a high-end 150W wired charging system at launch. The Realme GT Neo 3 was also made available in a standard model, sans the 150W charging capability. It was available with an 80W charger in the box and the phone packed a larger 5,000mAh battery compared to the 150W model's 4,500mAh battery. The rest of its core hardware was identical to the 150W model.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good quality main camera
  • 150W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Fluid software experience
  • Feels premium
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Phone gets hot when charging at 150W
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,120x1,080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 3, Realme GT 3 240W, Realme GT Neo 5
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Sun Pharma Flags Revenue Drop Following 'IT Security Incident' in March: Details
Infinix Hot 30i With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Variant With 6GB of RAM Could Launch at This Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  3. Paytm Wins RBI Extension for Payment Aggregator Licence Application
  4. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  7. WazirX Says $390 Million Tied to Suspicious Transactions in Last 5 Months
  8. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  9. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Conman Dupes Retired Mumbai Woman on Matrimonial Website, Steals Rs. 24 Lakh: Report
  2. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  3. India's First Quantum Computing-Based Telecom Network Link Operational, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  4. 'Glaze' Software Can Thwart Copycat AI Tools From Stealing Artist Styles, Researchers Say
  5. Infinix Hot 30i With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Tipped to Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays; Design Leaked: Details
  7. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details
  8. Sun Pharma Flags Revenue Drop Following 'IT Security Incident' in March: Details
  9. OneWeb Completes Satellite 'Constellation' to Offer Global Internet Coverage Like Rival Starlink
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.