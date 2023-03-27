Realme GT 3, which was first showcased at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 held in Barcelona, now seems to be headed to India. The phone which has a unique RGB-light on its rear panel, is currently the only smartphone to be announced with support for 240W wired charging — it also happens to be its highlight feature. After its debut in the European market, the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting that it will soon be arriving in India.

The handset was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who posted a tweet claiming that the smartphone has cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The tipster also mentioned that the handset that passed the certification goes by the model number ‘RMX3709', which reportedly belongs to the Realme GT 3. The existence of the same on the BIS website also hints that its launch is near, given that Realme had launched a previous model, the Realme GT Neo 3, in the country in April last year.

The Realme GT 3 isn't a brand-new smartphone, but a rebadged Realme GT Neo 5 for global markets. The phone was first launched in Realme's home market in February. We have even had a hands-on of the Realme GT 3 model, which was showcased at MWC 2023. The handset features a design which appears similar to the previous Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone but with a unique-looking rear panel with a large window alongside the rear camera module, to showcase the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside. There is also an embedded RGB LED notification panel that Realme calls the ‘Pulse Interface'. This ring-like LED light functions as a notification light, alerting users of incoming calls, charging status, messages etc and can be customised.

The phone has three rear cameras which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel microscope camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 6.74-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone also debuted 240W wired charging globally with Realme claiming it can be charged to 100 percent in 9.5 minutes. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13.

When launched in India, the phone could be rebranded once again as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), which also arrived with a high-end 150W wired charging system at launch. The Realme GT Neo 3 was also made available in a standard model, sans the 150W charging capability. It was available with an 80W charger in the box and the phone packed a larger 5,000mAh battery compared to the 150W model's 4,500mAh battery. The rest of its core hardware was identical to the 150W model.

