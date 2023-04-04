Realme has been teasing us with an upcoming smartphone that will add to its existing Narzo lineup. The phone, according to past leaks, will be called the Narzo N55 as Realme has yet to divulge any details regarding the handset. Initially referred to by the brand as “Project N”, the smartphone's segmentation remains unclear as this would also be the first N series phone under the Narzo brand. While we do have some leaked details about the smartphone's variants, there has been no information about its hardware specifications until now.

Amazon India now has a landing page for the upcoming Narzo device from Realme. The page has two teasers (slides) so far. The first slide gives us a glimpse of the device's silhouette, which barely reveals anything apart from its known slate-like form factor with a display on the front (showing the “N” alphabet), along with volume and power buttons on its right side.

The second slide gives out more details giving us a closer look at the top right corner of the phone. Below it are cryptic numbers – 64, 90, 33, 16 – with other variations that don't seem to make much sense. The ones with the larger characters, could be linked to the upcoming smartphone's hardware. The “90” could stand for the phone's 90Hz refresh rate display. The “64” could refer to a 64-megapixel camera. The “16” may hint at a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the “33” may be connected to the phone's fast charging capabilities.

Apart from the above teasers there's very little that is known about this upcoming Realme device. A previous report gave us details regarding its variants. The phone is expected to be available in a base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The second variant has the same 4GB of RAM but is said to get 128GB of storage. There's supposed to be two 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage as well. And finally, a top of the line 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is also said to be in the cards.

In a previous report, it was pointed out that the Realme Narzo N55 could launch in India on April 12. Realme has yet to confirm the same via its product page on Amazon India or its social media channels, but we can expect some more news as the landing page keeps getting updated with teasers.

