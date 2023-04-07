Technology News

Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed to Feature 33W Supervooc Charging: Details

Realme Narzo N55 is said to be the fastest-charging phone in its price segment.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 April 2023 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Realme/ Amazon

Realme Narzo N55 will ship with two circular camera modules on its back

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N55 will launch on April 12
  • The phone’s landing page is live on Amazon
  • Realme Narzo N55 will be available in a Prime Blue colourway

Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to launch in India on April 12. The company has confirmed the launch via a landing page on Amazon and now it has revealed the charging speed supported by the handset. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the fastest-charging phone in its price segment. Though the company hasn't revealed the battery capacity, it has shared that the phone achieved a 50 percent charge in just 29 minutes. Additionally, the phone's design and key specifications have also been revealed.

According to the details shared on Amazon product page of the Reame Narzo N55, the phone will ship with support for 33W SUPERVOOC wired charging. It is claimed to be the fastest-charging phone in its price segment. While the phone's battery capacity is yet to be revealed, it is said to have achieved 50 percent of charge in just 29 minutes. It will sport a USB Type-C charging port.

Additionally, the Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to be available in a Prime Blue colourway. The back panel of the phone is shown to have two circular camera modules arranged vertically on the top left side, with a rounded rectangular LED flash panel beside them. There will also be a Narzo branding on the back. The volume button and power button will be placed on the right edge of the phone.

The phone will measure 7.89mm in thickness, which is said to be the thinnest in its segment. However, the company is yet to reveal its price. The phone will be launched on April 12, while more details will be revealed on April 10.

Other than these, the product page doesn't reveal any more specifications. However, a previous report suggested that the Realme Narzo N55 will also be available in a Prime Black colourway. The phone is also expected to launch in four different configurations — 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo N55, Realme Narzo N55 launch, Realme, Realme Narzo N55 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Among Top 3 Markets for ChatGPT-Powered Bing Search Engine, Says Microsoft

