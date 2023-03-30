Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch in India soon. Although the company has not officially confirmed the handset, it did tease a new Narzo N-series lineup. The Narzo N55 could be the first device in the new series. Recently, a report suggested a few key specifications of the purported phone, and now another report has surfaced that has tipped the launch date of the smartphone in India. Realme has been in the headlines recently for their Realme C55, which launched with a Mini Capsule feature, that is a lookalike of Apple's Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 14 Pro series.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo N55 will be launched in India on April 12 at 12:30 PM IST. No official confirmation about the device or its launch has come from Realme yet, apart from multiple teasers of a new N-series that is expected to launch under its Narzo flagship lineup.

This new report suggests that the Realme N-series smartphone, once launched, should be available for purchase through Amazon and the official Realme websites. More details about the handset are expected as we inch closer to its reported launch date.

A previous report suggested a few key specifications of the rumoured Realme Narzo N55 device. It is expected to be available in four storage configuration options - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model.

The report adds that the Realme Narzo N55 device is likely to be offered in two colour variants - Prime Black and Prime Blue. Although the report did not specify a price for the phone, it is expected to be a mid-range gaming device.

