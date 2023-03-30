Technology News

Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details

The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 14:21 IST
Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RealmeIndia

Realme Narzo N55 is expected to be the first of the Narzo N-series devices

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N55 is expected to be a gaming device
  • The smartphone could launch in four storage variants
  • It is likely to be offered in two colour options

Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch in India soon. Although the company has not officially confirmed the handset, it did tease a new Narzo N-series lineup. The Narzo N55 could be the first device in the new series. Recently, a report suggested a few key specifications of the purported phone, and now another report has surfaced that has tipped the launch date of the smartphone in India. Realme has been in the headlines recently for their Realme C55, which launched with a Mini Capsule feature, that is a lookalike of Apple's Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 14 Pro series.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo N55 will be launched in India on April 12 at 12:30 PM IST. No official confirmation about the device or its launch has come from Realme yet, apart from multiple teasers of a new N-series that is expected to launch under its Narzo flagship lineup.

This new report suggests that the Realme N-series smartphone, once launched, should be available for purchase through Amazon and the official Realme websites. More details about the handset are expected as we inch closer to its reported launch date.

A previous report suggested a few key specifications of the rumoured Realme Narzo N55 device. It is expected to be available in four storage configuration options - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB model.

The report adds that the Realme Narzo N55 device is likely to be offered in two colour variants - Prime Black and Prime Blue. Although the report did not specify a price for the phone, it is expected to be a mid-range gaming device.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo N55, Realme Narzo N55 india launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways: Report
Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  6. Vivo, iQoo Planning Merger to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo, iQoo Planning to Merge Core Business Operations to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  3. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  4. Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways: Report
  6. Google Accuses Microsoft of Anti-Competitive Cloud Practices, Raises Concern With EU Antitrust Regulators
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped, Ultra Model May Get 144Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Twitter Blocks Pakistan Government's Official Account in India in Response to Legal Demand
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Feature 108-Megapixel Main Rear Camera: All Details
  10. Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.