Realme GT Neo 5 SE has been launched in China. The latest flagship handset from Realme is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE features a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate and has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 4,500mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE price, availability

Realme GT Neo 5 SE price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB model at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The handset is currently available for pre-orders in Final Fantasy and Polar Black colour options.

The new smartphone will go on sale in China starting April 9. Details about the availability of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 5 SE runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The display offers a 93.69 body-to-screen ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone has the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with Adreno GPU 725 and up to 16GB RAM. The new handset comes with a preloaded feature called GT mode 4.0 that is claimed to boost the CPU and GPU performance. Also, there is a 4,500mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during intense gaming.

For optics, Realme has packed an AI-backed Matrix triple rear camera unit on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. The camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with f/2.45 aperture. The handset offers up to 1TB of storage.

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, distance sensor, geomagnetic, gyroscope, and light sensor. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well.

Realme has provided a 5,500mAh battery on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE with 100W fast charging support. It measures 163.9x75.8x8.95mm and weighs 193.1 grams.

