  Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 5 SE price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 SE features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes in Final Fantasy and Polar Black shades
  • It has speakers with support for Dolby Atmos
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE has 5,500mAh battery

Realme GT Neo 5 SE has been launched in China. The latest flagship handset from Realme is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE features a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate and has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 4,500mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE price, availability

Realme GT Neo 5 SE price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB model at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The handset is currently available for pre-orders in Final Fantasy and Polar Black colour options.

The new smartphone will go on sale in China starting April 9. Details about the availability of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 5 SE runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The display offers a 93.69 body-to-screen ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone has the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with Adreno GPU 725 and up to 16GB RAM. The new handset comes with a preloaded feature called GT mode 4.0 that is claimed to boost the CPU and GPU performance. Also, there is a 4,500mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during intense gaming.

For optics, Realme has packed an AI-backed Matrix triple rear camera unit on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. The camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with f/2.45 aperture. The handset offers up to 1TB of storage.

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, distance sensor, geomagnetic, gyroscope, and light sensor. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well.

Realme has provided a 5,500mAh battery on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE with 100W fast charging support. It measures 163.9x75.8x8.95mm and weighs 193.1 grams.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT Neo 5 SE, Realme GT Neo 5 SE Price, Realme GT Neo 5 SE Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla Announces Record Quarterly Deliveries After Slashing Prices, Up 4 Percent From Q4 2022
Renesas Seeks Local Production of Chipset Developed With Tata Consultancy Services

