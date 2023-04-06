Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2023 13:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung's new foldable phones are likely to go official in August
  • Both the handsets are tipped to come with new image sensors
  • Galaxy S23 series features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August this year. As excitement builds for the next-generation foldable flagships, a fresh leak has tipped the key specifications of the smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are tipped to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the clamshell model Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to pack 12-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the expected sequel to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the alleged specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like the Galaxy S23 lineup, the upcoming foldable smartphones are said to come with a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are powered by “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.”

Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor. It could comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is said to carry a matching dual rear camera unit with Galaxy Z Flip 4, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. Both the handsets are tipped to come with new image sensors, an improved hinge, and larger cover displays.

As per a past leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are said to come with the same storage options as their predecessor. The former could be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the latter will reportedly arrive with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be launched in Beige, Black, and Light Blue shades.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Date Confirmed to Be April 12, Design Teased
Jason Momoa-Led Minecraft Movie Sets April 2025 Release Date

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Old iPhone Models Could Support iOS 17: Check Here
  2. Google Says Its Tensor-Powered AI Supercomputer Is Faster Than Nvidia
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Dunzo Gets $75 Million in Funding, Lays Off 30 Percent of Its Staff: Report
  6. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Tipped to Get This New Feature: Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  10. Realme Narzo N55’s Product Page Goes Live on Amazon India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Focus on a Revamped Control Center With Upcoming iOS 17 Software Update: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors
  3. Jason Momoa-Led Minecraft Movie Sets April 2025 Release Date
  4. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Date Confirmed to Be April 12, Design Teased
  5. Disney Promotes Hulu Chief Joe Earley to Run Its Streaming Business
  6. Apple Shifts iPhone Production Base to India as Part of Secretive Gamble to Move Beyond China
  7. Bitcoin Slips Slightly Down on Price Ladder, Minor Market Blip Affects Most Altcoins
  8. iPhone Models Supporting iOS 16 Will Be Compatible With iOS 17: Report
  9. Infinix Note 30 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. God of War Ragnarök’s New Game Plus Mode Now Live; Adds New Armour, Stronger Enemies, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.