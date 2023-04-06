Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August this year. As excitement builds for the next-generation foldable flagships, a fresh leak has tipped the key specifications of the smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are tipped to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the clamshell model Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to pack 12-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the expected sequel to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the alleged specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like the Galaxy S23 lineup, the upcoming foldable smartphones are said to come with a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy SoC. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are powered by “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.”

Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to feature the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor. It could comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is said to carry a matching dual rear camera unit with Galaxy Z Flip 4, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. Both the handsets are tipped to come with new image sensors, an improved hinge, and larger cover displays.

As per a past leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are said to come with the same storage options as their predecessor. The former could be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the latter will reportedly arrive with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to be offered in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be launched in Beige, Black, and Light Blue shades.

