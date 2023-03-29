Technology News

Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked

The Realme Narzo N55 is said to be a mid-range smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RealmeIndia

Realme Narzo N55 will likely be the first of Narzo N-series smartphones

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch in April
  • It is expected to launch in Black and Blue colour options
  • The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to have four storage variants

Realme Narzo N55 is tipped to launch soon in India. The company recently teased a new Narzo N-series lineup, and the Realme Narzo N55 could be the first model in the series. There's nothing official from Realme yet, however, a new report has now suggested a launch timeline for the phone in India and also hinted at a few specifications. Realme recently launched the Realme C55 with a Mini Capsule feature, that looks like the Dynamic Island feature on Apple's iPhones. Realme GT Neo 5 SE is also scheduled to launch on April 3.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch in the second half of April. The phone will reportedly be offered in two colourways - Prime Black and Prime Blue. The report adds that the upcoming Realme handset will be available in four storage configuration variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and a top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant. Although the report did not specify any pricing for the phone, it suggested it will be offered at a mid-range price.

This report follows an official Realme teaser of the new Realme Narzo N-series. It is therefore speculated that the Realme Narzo N55 could be the first of the N-series of smartphones in India.

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone with 240W fast charging support. The new charging technology is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds, 50 percent in 4 minutes, and 100 percent in less than 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, a new variant of the Realme GT Neo 5, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is set to launch on April 3 with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. It is teased to be similar to the Realme GT Neo 5, but with slightly lower specifications. For instance, it is said to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset instead of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset found on the Realme GT Neo 5.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo N55
