Redmi 14C was launched by the company on Friday. The smartphone arrives as a successor to the Redmi 13C, a budget handset that made its debut in December 2023. The Xiaomi subsidiary has equipped the Redmi 14C with a 6.88-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The phone is available in four colour options and features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

While the company is yet to announce the price of the Redmi 14C, it is reportedly available for purchase in Czechia at CZK 2,999 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CZK 3,699 (roughly Rs. 13,700).

Customers will be able to purchase the Redmi 14C in Dreamy Purple, Midnight Black, Sage Green, and Starry Blue colour options. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the handset in India.

Redmi 14C Specifications

The Redmi 14C is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handset that runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. It sports a 6.88-inch (720x1640 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 450nits peak brightness level. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 14C is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There's a second, unspecified lens on the smartphone. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

You get up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi 14C that can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, virtual proximity sensor, and e-compass.

The Redmi 14C is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, but the phone doesn't ship with a power adapter. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It measures 171.88x77.8.8.22mm and its weight can vary between 207g to 211g, depending on the colour option.

