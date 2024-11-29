Poco C75 5G could launch in the Indian market soon. The handset has not yet been officially confirmed but details about the purported model have surfaced online. A report claims that the phone could launch in the country as a rebranded Redmi A4 5G, which was unveiled in India recently. This suggests that the 5G variant of the Poco C75 will likely have a similar design and specifications as the Redmi phone. Notably, Poco introduced the 4G version of Poco C75 in select global markets in October.

Poco C75 5G India Launch (Expected)

The Poco C75 5G with the model number 24116PCC1I may launch in India soon, according to a 91Mobiles report, citing industry sources. The report noted that the moniker has been spotted on the MIUI ROM website. The anticipated smartphone is expected to be a budget offering.

As per the report, the Poco C75 5G may launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi A4 5G. This could mean that the purported Poco handset may offer features and design elements similar to the Redmi handset.

Poco C75 5G India Variant Features (Expected)

If the Poco handset is indeed a rebranded Redmi A4 5G, then the Poco C75 5G could come with a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC and a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. It could also sport a 6.88-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen alongside a 50-megapixel main rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could run on Android 14-based HyperOS and have an IP52-rated build dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi A4 5G, offered in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black shades, starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. The Poco C75 5G could launch with similar pricing.

The 4G variant of Poco C75 is priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,170) and $129 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively.

