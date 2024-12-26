Technology News
Redmi 14C 5G Teased to Launch in India in 2025; Could Get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Redmi 14C 5G may pack a 5,160mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 15:08 IST
Redmi 14C 5G Teased to Launch in India in 2025; Could Get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 14R 5G (pictured) was launched in China in September

Highlights
  • Redmi 14C 5G could be a revised version of the Redmi 14R 5G
  • The handset will launch in select global markets alongside India
  • The Redmi 14C 5G may support up to 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage
Redmi 14C 5G, succeeding the Redmi 13C 5G, will soon launch in select global markets including India. The company has teased the India launch of the handset but has yet to confirm a launch date. The phone is expected to be a revised version of the Redmi 14R 5G, which was launched in China in September. The Redmi 14C 5G will likely get similar design elements and key features as the Chinese handset. Notably, Redmi introduced the 4G variant of the 14C in certain global regions in August.

Redmi 14C 5G India Launch

Redmi India has teased the upcoming unveiling of a 5G handset in the country. The teaser suggests the launch will take place in 2025. The poster shared in the X post suggests that the phone will have a "global debut" and will therefore be available in select markets outside of India.

Although the company did not confirm the moniker of the upcoming Redmi handset, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Chinese brand is teasing the India and global launch of the Redmi 14C 5G. The poster shared by Redmi India teases a centred, circular rear camera module. The tipster suggests that the anticipated phone will have a design similar to that of the Redmi 14C 4G variant.

Redmi 14C 5G Features (Expected)

Notably, the existing Redmi 14R 5G handset has a similar design. The purported Redmi 14C 5G is expected to get similar features as the 14R model. The 5G version of the Redmi 14C could be backed by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Redmi 14C 5G is expected to carry a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It will likely sport a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness level.

Redmi 14C 5G is expected to launch as an affordable 5G smartphone. In China, the price of the Redmi 14R 5G starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the base 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

Comments

Further reading: Redmi 14C 5G, Redmi 14C 5G India Launch, Redmi 14R 5G, Redmi 14C series, Redmi 14C 4G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Call of Duty: World at War, Singularity to Reportedly Join Game Pass in 2025

