Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi A3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 15:24 IST
Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A3 is offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue and Olive Green colour options

  • Redmi A3 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition)
  • Redmi has packed an AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Redmi A3
  • It has 10W fast charging support
Redmi A3 was launched in India on Wednesday (February 14) as the company's latest model in the A-series. The new entry-level smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Redmi A3 comes in three distinct colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. It features an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Redmi A3 price in India, availability

The new Redmi A3 is priced in India at Rs. 7,299 for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 8,299 while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 9,299. The affordable handset is offered in Midnight Black, Lake Blue and Olive Green colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting February 23.

To recall, the Redmi A2 was launched in May last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A3 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) and features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The new Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, the available memory can be expanded up to 12GB.

Redmi has packed an AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Redmi A3, comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A3 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB port, Glonass, a 3.5mm audio jack and BeiDou. It sports an accelerometer, e-compass and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Redmi A3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It measures 76.3x168.4x8.3mm and weighs 193 grams.

 

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 700x1600 pixels
Redmi A3, Redmi A3 Price in India, Redmi A3 Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Apple’s Longest-Serving Designer Bart Andre Said to Depart Company, Adding to Exodus
OpenAI Tests a New Memory Feature for ChatGPT to Let the AI Remember Past Conversations

Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
