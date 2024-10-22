Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased

Poco C75 will launch in global markets next week, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed on X on Tuesday. Poco has shared a poster on the microblogging platform revealing the design and specifications of the new C series phone. The company has also disclosed the early bird pricing of the phone. It is confirmed to ship with a 50-megapixel dual camera unit and a 5,160mAh battery. The Poco C75 is expected to debut as a rebrand of the Redmi 14C. It will be available in two RAM and storage configurations.

Poco C75 Launch Date

The Poco C75 is all set to launch in global markets on October 25. It is confirmed to feature a 6.88-inch display and a 5,160mAh battery. It will carry a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel main sensor.

Introducing #POCOC75, the C series' latest launch that meets your every need for entertainment.

Experience the upgrade without the upcharge. Mark your calendars for the #POCOC75 online debut on Oct 25.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/POQf4suPTe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) October 22, 2024

As per the post, the Poco C75 will come with an early bird price of $109 (roughly Rs. 9,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and $129 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. As mentioned, the poster suggests that the handset will be available in three colour options — black, gold, and green — and a circular-shaped rear camera module resembling the design of the Redmi 14C.

Poco C75 is expected to feature the same hardware specifications as the Redmi 14C, which debuted in August with a price tag of CZK 2,999 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CZK 3,699 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Like the Redmi 14C, the Poco C75 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is likely to carry a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset could offer 18W charging support and include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.