Redmi A4 5G was showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 in October. The company revealed the design of the smartphone and confirmed that it will get a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. Reports have suggested the expected price of the handset in India alongside some of its key features. Xiaomi has now announced the launch date of the smartphone. The availability information as well as some key specifications of the model, including, display, camera, and battery details have also been confirmed.

Redmi A4 5G India Launch, Availability

The Redmi A4 5G is confirmed to launch in India on November 20, according to a Xiaomi India X post. The phone is teased in black and white colourways. Alongside the official website, an Amazon microsite for the handset has gone live. This suggests that the phone will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website.

Redmi A4 5G Features, Design, Price

The Redmi A4 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC. This is said to be the first phone in the world with this chipset. The official microsite reveals that the phone will carry a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi confirms that the Redmi A4 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The circular rear camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the panel. The phone appears with a dual-tone finish, which is marketed as the "Sandwich Design."

The Redmi A4 5G is set to pack a 5,160mAh battery with support for fast charging. Previous leaks suggested that the handset will support 18W wired charging. It has been tipped to ship with Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0 skin on top. The phone is likely to get an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is expected to carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi had also confirmed earlier that the Redmi A4 5G will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country. An earlier report noted that the 4GB + 128GB option of the handset is expected to be available at Rs. 8,499, including bank and launch offers among other discounts.

