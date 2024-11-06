Xiaomi is set to launch two new smartphone series in the country, via its subsidiary Redmi. The company recently took the wraps off the upcoming Redmi A4 5G, which is expected to be the company's next entry-level 5G handset with a Snapdragon chipset, priced under Rs. 10,000. The company is also expected to launch the successors to the Redmi Note 13 series of smartphones in the country in the coming months, while its flagship smartphones are not expected to arrive in India until Q1 2025.

Redmi A4 5G, Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Timeline

The company plans to launch the Redmi A4 5G in India this month, according to a BusinessWorld report. The company already revealed the design of the smartphone last month, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2024). More details about the smartphone, such as its specifications, price, and availability are likely be announced by the company, ahead of its arrival in the country.

After the launch of the Redmi A4 5G in India, the smartphone maker plans to introduce the Redmi Note 14 series in the country, Xiaomi CMO Anuj Sharma told the publication. This is the first time since 2022 that the Xiaomi subsidiary is set to launch more than one generation of Redmi Note series phones in a year, and the executive said that the company was ready to return to its 'dual-launch approach'. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 series is not expected to rebut until March 2025, according to the report.

Redmi A4 5G, Redmi Note 14 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September, and the handsets are equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipsets, respectively.

Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro models have a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 14 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, while the other model has a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Pro+ model is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery that 90W fast charging support, while the Pro model has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 44W.

On the other hand, the Redmi A4 5G is yet to be launched by the company in India, weeks after it was unveiled at IMC 2024. A recent report suggests that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera, along with a front-facing 8-megapixel camera. The Redmi A4 5G will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.