Redmi A5 Allegedly Listed on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected

Redmi A5 has reportedly showed up on the IMEI database and the listing explicitly mentions the name and model number of the unannounced device. The new Redmi A series phone could debut as a budget offering. It is likely to succeed the Redmi A4 5G that was launched in November last year with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset under the hood. The Redmi A5 is anticipated to launch in India and other global markets. It is likely to be rebranded with the Poco moniker.

Tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) spotted the Redmi A5 on the IMEI database and shared a screenshot on X. The screenshot indicates the name of the device and model number 25028RN03Y. The tipster claimed that it will be available in global and Indian markets and is likely to be branded as a Poco handset.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications

The Redmi A5 is expected to come with upgrades over the Redmi A4 5G. The latter came in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The 4GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499.

Redmi A4 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and it has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip under the hood paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Redmi A4 5G has a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.