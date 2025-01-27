Technology News
Redmi A5 Chipset Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in Select Markets as Poco C71

The Redmi A5 is expected to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Updated: 27 January 2025 19:58 IST
Redmi A4 5G (pictured) is powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi A5 will likely support 3GB, 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM
  • It is said to support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth connectivity
  • The Redmi A5 is expected to support up to 128GB of onboard storage
Redmi A5 may soon arrive as a successor to the Redmi A4 5G, which was launched in India in November 2024. The purported handset was recently spotted on the IMEI database suggesting an imminent launch. A new report has suggested the expected chipset details of the rumoured smartphone and stated that it could launch in select global markets as the Poco C71. The phone was previously seen on the FCC site suggesting its connectivity, operating system, RAM and storage options.

Redmi A5 and Poco C71 Chipset Features (Expected)

A XiaomiTime report says that the Redmi A5 and Poco C71 will likely be powered by the Unisoc T615 chipset. The handsets reportedly carry the model number C3Z. In select global markets outside of India, the Redmi A5 is tipped to launch as Poco C71. The report notes that the "Mi code" shows “C3Z = UMS9230E,” which suggests that the phones will carry the Unisoc T615 chipset.

The Unisoc T615 SoC includes two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It supports LPDDR4x memory as well as both eMMC5.1 and UFS2.2 storage. It is the same processor that the Tecno Spark Go 1 launched with, in August 2024. Notably, the preceding Redmi A4 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm paired with 4GB of RAM.

According to the aforementioned report, the rumoured Redmi A5 was previously spotted on the FCC website with the codename 25028RN03L. It was also spotted with a similar codename 25028RN03Y on the IMEI database. The "L" and "Y" likely signify regional variants of the handset.

The FCC listing for the Redmi A5 suggested that the phone will likely run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. It is expected to be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Connectivity options are said to include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
