Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in several markets (including India) earlier this year, months after it was teased by the South Korean tech conglomerate. A successor to the first-generation ring-shaped health and fitness tracker could be launched earlier than Samsung previously planned to, according to details shared by a tipster. The purported Galaxy Ring 2 is also said to arrive with a slimmer design and offer better battery life, while introducing new features. Meanwhile, Apple is also tipped to be working on new smart wearable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected

According to a post by user @yeux1122 (in Korean) on Naver, Samsung expects to launch the successor to the first-generation Galaxy Ring "sooner than originally planned." While this is a vague claim, we can speculate that it means Samsung could launch the wearable in 2025 — if it was previously planning a later release schedule. If the company was already considering a 2025 launch window, then it could even arrive as early as the Galaxy S25 series which is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition to the early launch timeline suggested by the tipster, who has a good track record when it comes to leaks related to upcoming Samsung products, the purported Galaxy Ring 2 will feature a thinner design. The first-generation model is available in nine sizes ranging from five to 13 — size five version weighs 2.3g and is 7.0mm wide, whereas size 13 weighs 3g.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is also tipped to offer better battery life than the current model. While launching the Samsung Galaxy Ring earlier this year, the company said it would offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. The tipster also mentions new features, but hasn't shared any specifics.

According to recent reports, Apple is also working on its own wearables that could arrive in the form of a smart ring, and the tipster reiterates this claim in their blog post. However, another recent report suggested that the iPhone maker had abandoned its smart ring project in order to prevent it from cannibalising the sales of the Apple Watch.