Following the launch of the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max, the brand seems to be working on the standard variant known as the Redmi K100. A Weibo tipster has detailed key features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi K100 smartphone. The leak reveals that the handset might feature a high-capacity battery, an ultra-high refresh-rate display, symmetrical dual speakers and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi K100 Leaked Specifications and Features

According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K100 is reported to feature a high-capacity 10,000mAh battery. After claiming to have examined an engineering sample of the Redmi K100, the tipster says the handset might also feature an ultra-high refresh-rate display (possibly above 165Hz), a chipset with two prime cores, and dual symmetrical speakers. The upcoming Redmi K100 is also reported to pack a relatively large haptic motor and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Lastly, the Redmi K100 may also offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Indeed, the above specifications sound like the makings of a gamer-oriented device. The chipset that the source has cryptically revealed could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 V (clocked at 4.6GHz). We will have to wait a while for more concrete specifications to emerge about the Redmi K100's hardware.

This is the first time we have information about the Redmi K100. The Redmi K100 Pro seems like a close contender versus the Redmi K100 Pro Max, which sports a higher-end octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi K100 Pro has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. Its display is both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified.

The Redmi K100 Pro has a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. A 32-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone's 8,580mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Redmi K100 Pro measures 157.49 x 75.25 x 8.55mm and weighs 218g.