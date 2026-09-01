Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K100 Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery, Ultra-High Refresh Rate Display

Redmi’s K100 base model is also said to get an ultra-high refresh-rate display

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 14:59 IST
Redmi K100 Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery, Ultra-High Refresh Rate Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K100 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base variant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max were recently launched in China
  • Redmi K100 is said to feature a 10,000mAh battery
  • It could also have symmetrical dual speakers
Advertisement

Following the launch of the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max, the brand seems to be working on the standard variant known as the Redmi K100. A Weibo tipster has detailed key features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi K100 smartphone. The leak reveals that the handset might feature a high-capacity battery, an ultra-high refresh-rate display, symmetrical dual speakers and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Redmi K100 Leaked Specifications and Features

According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K100 is reported to feature a high-capacity 10,000mAh battery. After claiming to have examined an engineering sample of the Redmi K100, the tipster says the handset might also feature an ultra-high refresh-rate display (possibly above 165Hz), a chipset with two prime cores, and dual symmetrical speakers. The upcoming Redmi K100 is also reported to pack a relatively large haptic motor and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Lastly, the Redmi K100 may also offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

VoltRedmi K100 Discussion
Explore More...

Indeed, the above specifications sound like the makings of a gamer-oriented device. The chipset that the source has cryptically revealed could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 V (clocked at 4.6GHz). We will have to wait a while for more concrete specifications to emerge about the Redmi K100's hardware. 

This is the first time we have information about the Redmi K100. The Redmi K100 Pro seems like a close contender versus the Redmi K100 Pro Max, which sports a higher-end octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi K100 Pro has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. Its display is both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified.

The Redmi K100 Pro has a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. A 32-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone's 8,580mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Redmi K100 Pro measures 157.49 x 75.25 x 8.55mm and weighs 218g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K100 chipset, Redmi K100 Features, Redmi K100 Battery, Redmi K100 Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Oppo Teases Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 With Fresh Animations and UI Design
Sony Launches Live TV Service on PS5, Bringing Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More to PlayStation Console

Related Stories

Redmi K100 Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery, Ultra-High Refresh Rate Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Poco X8 Power Will Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Philips 5G Smartphone Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Poco X8 5G Appears on Geekbench Website
  5. Sony Is Bringing Live TV With Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More on PS5
  6. Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Sample Revealed; Leak Reveals Huge Island
  7. Apple Leadership Shakeup: Phil Schiller Gives Up App Store, Events Roles
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Fold With Xring O3 Chip Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Scam Detection Alongside Galaxy S25 Series, and Older Flagships
  3. MEXC Introduces Crypto Visa Card With USDT Cashback and Apple Pay Integration
  4. Poco X8, Poco X8 Power Key Specifications and Features Announced Ahead of India Launch
  5. Oppo Find X9s, Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2, Redmi 15A Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs 5,000
  6. Redmi K100 Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery, Ultra-High Refresh Rate Display
  7. Sony Launches Live TV Service on PS5, Bringing Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More to PlayStation Console
  8. Oppo Teases Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 With Fresh Animations and UI Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could See Major Camera Hardware Changes: Here's What You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W India Launch Date Revealed; Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W to Tag Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »