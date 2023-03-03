Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, the company's upcoming A-series midrange smartphones, are tipped to make their debut this month. Ahead of the launch of both handsets, A German publication has leaked the colour options of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G. The publication has also gone on to suggest additional specifications of the purported smartphones while also revising some earlier suggestions regarding the duo of affordable 5G A-series smartphones from Samsung, that are expected to run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

WinFuture has leaked high-quality marketing images of the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. These renders suggest that smartphones from Samsung will sport a similar design language as its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series. This seems to be in line with an earlier report that also made a similar claim, based on low-quality leaked images.

The latest report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones will sport a completely flat design on both their front and back sides. However, the triple camera rear module on both smartphones seems to be slightly protruding from the plastic housing. Furthermore, the edges around the display also are shown to be slightly thicker and wider than previous leaks have suggested.

Meanwhile, the leaked images suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G could be available in (translated from German) Lime Green, Purple, and Black colour options. Meanwhile, a fourth White colourway has been tipped for the Galaxy A54 5G, while the Galaxy A34 5G could arrive in a Gradient Hue colour option.

The report appears to affirm previous claims that suggest the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC. The triple rear camera on the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, with a teardrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT6877V octa-core SoC. However, the report has suggested that the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone will sport a downgraded camera setup that will be led by a 48-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone is now being tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera.

Both smartphones are expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, and run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box while being IP67-certified for water and dust resistance. An earlier report had suggested that both smartphones could be launched by Samsung on March 15 while another report suggested the Galaxy A34 5G's price could start at around Rs. 36,200, while the Galaxy A54 5G could be priced at around Rs. 49,000.

However, it is important to note that there has been no word from Samsung regarding the company's plans to launch new A-series smartphones or their specifications, design, and pricing.

