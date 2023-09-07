Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is now available in India in a new colour variant. The new colour option arrives nearly six months after the launch of the handset. The Galaxy A54 5G was announced earlier this year in three colour options — Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet. The new colour variant will be available in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is now available in an Awesome White shade. It carries the same price as the other colour options in India. It is currently up for grabs with a price tag of Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs. 38,999. The latest colour option is currently exclusive to the top-end model with 256GB of storage. As mentioned, the new colour option will sit alongside the Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in March.

Samsung is currently offering an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 and an additional bank-based offer of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made through ICICI and SBI bank cards. This would bring down the starting price of the Galaxy A54 5G to Rs. 34,999. Further, there are exchange discounts and EMI options available as well.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster support for increased visibility under sunlight. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Galaxy A54 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The handset has an IP67-certified build and features stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby technology.

The Galaxy A54 5G carries 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the handset. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

