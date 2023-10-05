Samsung announced its Fab Grab Fest on Thursday, where the company is set to offer big discounts on some of the latest and other popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories and wearables. The discount offers will also be extended to Samsung home appliances such as Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners. Customers can access these offers through the official Samsung website, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Apart from direct discounts, other offers include bank cashback of up to 27.5 percent accessed through debit and credit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks. The company touts this as its “biggest festive sale.” Notably, it will overlap with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival, both of which start on October 8.

Some of the leading smartphones that are receiving up to 45 percent discounts on their prices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were launched earlier this year in July. The phones have already been confirmed to be available for purchase at lower prices during the Amazon and Flipkart sales. At launch, the Fold 5 started at Rs. 1,54,999, while the Flip 5 started at Rs. 99,999.

The Fold 5, with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display, packs a 4,400mAh battery. The Flip 5, on the other hand, with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel, is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. Both phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and support 25W wired fast charging.

Launched alongside a base and pro model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will also receive a discount of up to 45 percent at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset also powers this phone. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 handset comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. This phone starts in India at Rs. 1,24,999.

The base Galaxy S23 model will also be available for purchase with up to a 45 percent discount. The phone launched in India starting at Rs. 74,999. Like other Galaxy S23 models, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a 3,900mAh battery which supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Recently, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy S23 FE, the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series. It starts at Rs. 59,999 in India. Powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, the phone comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Another premium handset which will receive a discount during the Fab Grab Test is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was released in August 2022. This model is the predecessor of the Z Fold 5. At launch, the Fold 4 started in India at Rs. 1,54,999. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,400mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

Other Samsung Galaxy handsets that are set to receive this discount offer include the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy M34 and Galaxy M14. It also includes budget models like the Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, and Galaxy F04.

Other devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the recently launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will receive up to 41 percent of discount. The Tab S9 lineup includes a base Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) and Galaxy Tab A8 will also be offered with the aforementioned discount.

Smart wearables and accessories, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Bud 2 Pro will also be listed at discounted prices.

Samsung laptops including the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Book 3 360, Book 3 and Galaxy Book Go will also be offered with up to 36 percent discount.

The company also announced that any Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, or Galaxy A34 5G models bought between October 1 and November 14 will have an assured buyback offer with up to 70 percent resale value.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.