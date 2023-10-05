Technology News
Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts

The Samsung Fab Grab Fest will also offer discounts on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 October 2023 17:54 IST
Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) were launched in July

Samsung announced its Fab Grab Fest on Thursday, where the company is set to offer big discounts on some of the latest and other popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories and wearables. The discount offers will also be extended to Samsung home appliances such as Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners. Customers can access these offers through the official Samsung website, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Apart from direct discounts, other offers include bank cashback of up to 27.5 percent accessed through debit and credit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks. The company touts this as its “biggest festive sale.” Notably, it will overlap with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival, both of which start on October 8.

Some of the leading smartphones that are receiving up to 45 percent discounts on their prices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which were launched earlier this year in July. The phones have already been confirmed to be available for purchase at lower prices during the Amazon and Flipkart sales. At launch, the Fold 5 started at Rs. 1,54,999, while the Flip 5 started at Rs. 99,999.

The Fold 5, with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display, packs a 4,400mAh battery. The Flip 5, on the other hand, with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel, is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. Both phones are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and support 25W wired fast charging.

Launched alongside a base and pro model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will also receive a discount of up to 45 percent at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset also powers this phone. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 handset comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. This phone starts in India at Rs. 1,24,999.

The base Galaxy S23 model will also be available for purchase with up to a 45 percent discount. The phone launched in India starting at Rs. 74,999. Like other Galaxy S23 models, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a 3,900mAh battery which supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Recently, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy S23 FE, the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series. It starts at Rs. 59,999 in India. Powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, the phone comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Another premium handset which will receive a discount during the Fab Grab Test is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was released in August 2022. This model is the predecessor of the Z Fold 5. At launch, the Fold 4 started in India at Rs. 1,54,999. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,400mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

Other Samsung Galaxy handsets that are set to receive this discount offer include the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy M34 and Galaxy M14. It also includes budget models like the Galaxy F34, Galaxy F14, and Galaxy F04.

Other devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the recently launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will receive up to 41 percent of discount. The Tab S9 lineup includes a base Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) and Galaxy Tab A8 will also be offered with the aforementioned discount.

Smart wearables and accessories, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Bud 2 Pro will also be listed at discounted prices.

Samsung laptops including the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Book 3 360, Book 3 and Galaxy Book Go will also be offered with up to 36 percent discount.

The company also announced that any Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, or Galaxy A34 5G models bought between October 1 and November 14 will have an assured buyback offer with up to 70 percent resale value.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34, Samsung Galaxy M14, Samsung Galaxy F34, Samsung Galaxy F14, Samsung Galaxy F04, Samsung Fab Grab Fest, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details
WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.