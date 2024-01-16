Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are currently available at discounted rates in India. Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 for customers purchasing the Galaxy A series smartphones. Additionally, buyers using Axis Bank credit or debit cards can avail of another Rs. 2,000 cashback. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have IP67-certified build and feature triple rear camera units. The mid-range 5G smartphones feature full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung has announced an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Further, the company is currently offering a bank-based offer of up to Rs. 2,000 for purchases made through Axis Bank cards. The Galaxy A34 5G is now available for an effective price tag of Rs. 25,999 (including Rs. 1,500 bank offer + Rs. 3,500 instant discount) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 30,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available for Rs. 27,999.

Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A54 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 33,499, instead of Rs. 38,999. This includes Rs. 3,500 instant cashback and Rs. 2,000 cashback for Axis Bank card payments. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 35,499.

Samsung's Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver. The Galaxy A54 5G comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White shades. They are available for purchase through Samsung.com, retail stores, and other online websites.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones boast full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and are confirmed to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security update. They have an IP67 rating and flaunt triple rear cameras. The Galaxy A54 5G's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Galaxy A34 5G gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

