Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Tipped to Launch on March 15

Both models have previously been tipped to feature camera module designs similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 March 2023 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The handsets have been spotted on several certification sites
  • Galaxy A54 is likely to be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC
  • The Galaxy A34 is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Samsung is thought to be working on a new line of Galaxy A series smartphones following the release of the Galaxy A14 earlier this year. These devices are expected to hit the market in the first half of 2023. Previously, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G were spotted on several certification websites. Several leaks have hinted at the designs, features, specifications, and expected prices of the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new leak has now suggested a possible release date for the two models.

Reliable tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) suggested in a tweet that Samsung could unveil both the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 models on March 15. Although he noted that he “won't vouch this one by 100 percent,” the information was provided to him by a “quite reliable source.”

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 models have been previously spotted on several certification sites hinting at their imminent launch. The Galaxy A34 was also recently spotted on Google Play Console with the chipset model MT6877V/TTZA, implying that this model will likely be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC, and the listing also suggested that the device will carry 6GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 256GB. Both the purported devices are said to run Android 13 out of the box, with One UI 5.0 on top.

Another recent report noted that the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones are likely to feature a similar camera module design as the recently launched flagship Galaxy S23 series. The design renders cited showed vertically aligned circular camera modules and it also hinted that the Galaxy A34 model might launch with a notch display.

Previous leaks have also suggested the expected global pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphones. The Galaxy A34 is said to be offered in two storage variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, the former of which is expected to cost between EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 36,200) and EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while the 256GB model could cost between EUR 470 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 model is reported to arrive in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB is likely to cost between EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 46,800) and EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 48,600) for the base variant, while the 256GB model could cost between EUR 590 (roughly Rs. 52,100) and EUR 610 (roughly Rs. 53,900).

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MWC 2023: Hands-on With the Xiaomi 13

