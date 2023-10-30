Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's 8GB RAM +128GB model can be grabbed for Rs. 25999, instead of Rs. 35,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 15:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is backed by 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available for Rs. 18,999 under this programme
  • All these Galaxy A-series smartphones run on Android 13
  • Customers can redeem the offer by generating a code on the My Galaxy App
Samsung has announced a new “Upgrade to Awesome” loyalty programme for customers in India. This special scheme has been designed to incentivise existing Samsung Galaxy smartphone users by offering them affordability benefits. Under this scheme, users upgrading from their pre-2020 Galaxy handsets to the latest Galaxy A series 5G smartphones can avail of special offers and cashback. This offer is valid on Samsung's popular handsets including Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, and Galaxy A14 5G.

Samsung via a press release on Monday announced a new “Upgrade to Awesome” loyalty programme for customers looking to upgrade to the new Galaxy A series phones. Under this scheme, users upgrading from their pre-2020 Galaxy devices to the latest Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, and Galaxy A14 5G smartphones will get a free Samsung Care+ Screen protection pack and cashback.

Under this programme, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Galaxy A14 5G can be purchased for Rs. 14,499, down from the original price of Rs. 18,449. EMI options start at Rs. 973. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Galaxy A23 5G is available for Rs. 18,999, instead of Rs. 28,990. The EMI options for this model start at Rs. 1,407.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G's 8GB RAM +128GB model can be grabbed for Rs. 25999, instead of Rs. 35,499. Shoppers can opt to pay an instalment of Rs. 1,485 per month as well. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of Galaxy A54 5G can be purchased for Rs. 33,999, down from the original price tag of Rs. 41,999. EMI options start at Rs. 1,883. All these Galaxy A-series smartphones run on Android 13 and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries

Customers can redeem the offer by generating a code on the My Galaxy App on their old device. This coupon code alongside the phone number and the IMEI of the phone has to be entered on the new device to validate the offer. Samsung Care+ service and the policy will be activated within 48 hours. Samsung will display a banner mentioning offer benefits on the app for eligible users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
