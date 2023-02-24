Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Render Leaks Suggest Similar Camera Module Design as Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 February 2023 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's camera module could look similar to the Galaxy S23

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could feature a 6.6-inch notched display
  • Both phones are expected to sport triple rear camera modules

Samsung is gearing up to launch its' upcoming affordable A-series smartphones with various rumours and tips suggesting that the launches are imminent sometime in March. Now, a latest report suggests that the South Korean conglomerate will kick off its Galaxy A-series with the launch of two smartphones, namely, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. The report also reveals high-definition render leaks that suggest the design and specifications of both the purported affordable smartphone entries from Samsung.

According to a report by Winfuture, Samsung's upcoming affordable A-series entries, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, will have circular camera modules that are aligned vertically, with the design mimicking the one seen on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The design claim has been made through alleged leaked official high-definition marketing images of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. The report also goes on to indicate that the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone will have a notched display.

The Galaxy A54 5G has been tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while being equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC. In terms of RAM and storage, the 5G smartphone could arrive in 6GB or 8GB RAM options, with 128GB or 256GB of expected internal storage configurations.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 5G could feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), followed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to feature a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options could include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone has been tipped to arrive with a 6.6-inch display, while being made available in four colour options - Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite. It is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has been tipped to support 25W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Galaxy A34 5G could feature a triple-camera rear setup led by a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Pricing details of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have also been suggested with the Galaxy A54 5G sporting a suggestive starting price of about EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 590 (roughly Rs. 52,000) to EUR 610 (roughly Rs. 54,000). Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G's 6GB+128GB variant could be priced between EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 36,200) and EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while the 256GB storage model may be priced between EUR 470 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Comment
 
 

