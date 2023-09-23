Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Enters Internal Testing, Tipped to Run on Exynos 1480 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A55 is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 September 2023 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Enters Internal Testing, Tipped to Run on Exynos 1480 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (above) runs on Exynos 1380 SoC

Highlights
  • Internal testing of the Galaxy A55 has reportedly begun
  • A tentative launch timeline of March 2024 has also been tipped
  • Samsung has also not yet confirmed anything about the Galaxy A55
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G debuted in India in March this year with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Now, Samsung is reportedly working on Galaxy A55, as a follow-up to the Galaxy A54 5G. Ahead of any official announcement, key specifications of the purported smartphone have been leaked online. The South Korean smartphone brand is said to pack an Exynos 1480 SoC on the Galaxy A55. It is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. Internal testing of the Galaxy A55 5G has reportedly begun.

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is testing the Galaxy A55 with the processor carrying the codename S5E8845. This codename is expected to be associated with the unannounced Exynos 1480 chip. Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC has model number S5E8825, while the Exynos 1380 SoC is codenamed S5E8835. The former powers the Galaxy A53 5G, while the Galaxy A54 5G packs an Exynos 1380 SoC. The upcoming Exynos 1480 chip is reportedly known as Rose internally and it might feature an AMD-derived GPU.

The Galaxy A55 is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor. It is expected to go official in March next year. However, Samsung has also not yet confirmed anything about the Galaxy A55. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy A54 5G is currently up for sale in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White colour options.

The purported Galaxy A55 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A54 5G. The latter features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, Galaxy A54 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The handset has an IP67-certified build. It carries up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the handset.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • IP67 rating
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera
  • Weak low-light video recording
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung, Galaxy A55
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 8 Series Renders Leak Again; Suggest Three Colour Options
iPhone 15 Now Available on Blinkit in Select Cities; Promises Phone Delivery in 10 Minutes
Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Enters Internal Testing, Tipped to Run on Exynos 1480 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series Leaked Renders Highlight Colour Options: See Here
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts Soon; Smartphone Offers Teased So Far
  5. iPhone 15 Series Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  6. 5 Smart TV Deals on Amazon You Shouldn’t Miss: Sony, Redmi and More TVs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Officially Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Display Launched in India at This Price
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  10. Now Get New iPhone 15 in 10 Minutes With Blinkit in These Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Instant Bank Discount Details Teased
  2. iPhone 15 Now Available on Blinkit in Select Cities; Promises Phone Delivery in 10 Minutes
  3. Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies to Include Limited Ads in Early 2024
  4. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Enters Internal Testing, Tipped to Run on Exynos 1480 SoC
  5. Google Pixel 8 Series Renders Leak Again; Suggest Three Colour Options
  6. Samsung Galaxy A05 Design, Colour Options Leaked; Could Come in Three Colourways
  7. Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘Big’ Third Patch Finally Lets You Change Appearance
  8. Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on September 26; Design, Colour Options Teased
  9. Apple Starts Selling Assembled in India iPhone 15 Models on Launch Day for First Time
  10. Tokyo Game Show 2023: Like a Dragon Gaiden, Persona 5 Tactica, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day-One
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.