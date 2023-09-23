Samsung Galaxy A54 5G debuted in India in March this year with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Now, Samsung is reportedly working on Galaxy A55, as a follow-up to the Galaxy A54 5G. Ahead of any official announcement, key specifications of the purported smartphone have been leaked online. The South Korean smartphone brand is said to pack an Exynos 1480 SoC on the Galaxy A55. It is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. Internal testing of the Galaxy A55 5G has reportedly begun.

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is testing the Galaxy A55 with the processor carrying the codename S5E8845. This codename is expected to be associated with the unannounced Exynos 1480 chip. Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC has model number S5E8825, while the Exynos 1380 SoC is codenamed S5E8835. The former powers the Galaxy A53 5G, while the Galaxy A54 5G packs an Exynos 1380 SoC. The upcoming Exynos 1480 chip is reportedly known as Rose internally and it might feature an AMD-derived GPU.

The Galaxy A55 is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor. It is expected to go official in March next year. However, Samsung has also not yet confirmed anything about the Galaxy A55. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy A54 5G is currently up for sale in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White colour options.

The purported Galaxy A55 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A54 5G. The latter features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, Galaxy A54 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The handset has an IP67-certified build. It carries up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the handset.

