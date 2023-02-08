Technology News

Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research

Samsung-IISc partnership seeks to build cutting-edge ESD device solutions for serial interfaces in advanced ICs and SoCs.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 February 2023 17:08 IST
Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Solutions arising from this research will be deployed in Samsung's advanced process nodes

Highlights
  • The related research will be carried out at DESE, IISc
  • ICs and SoCs are essential for practically any system, from small to big
  • But they are very sensitive to ESD failures

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) announced a new partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to promote research and development in the field of on-chip Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection. The partnership seeks to build cutting-edge ESD device solutions to protect ultra-high-speed serial interfaces in advanced Integrated Circuits (ICs) and system-on-chip (SoC) products, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The related research will be carried out by Prof Mayank Shrivastava's group at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), IISc. Solutions arising from this research will be deployed in Samsung's advanced process nodes.

ICs and SoCs are essential for practically any system, from small to big, that we see around us, but they are very sensitive to ESD failures, especially those developed using advanced nanoscale CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) technologies.

The majority of IC chip failures and field returns are attributed to ESD failures, it was noted. This is also rare expertise and industries holding the art of designing ESD protection devices and interface concepts lead the market.

"Thus, R&D in ESD technology for highly reliable interfaces and SoCs that operate at low power and high speed is an integral part of the semiconductor innovation effort. IISc is one of the few institutes in the world leading ESD device research", the statement said.

The research agreement was exchanged by CVP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research, Bengaluru, Balajee Sowrirajan, and IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, in the presence of delegates from Samsung and IISc.

“We are glad to partner with IISc to boost semiconductor innovation and envisage developing ESD knowledge along with expertise available in IISc. Our goal is also to increase capacity building through training programs at the postgraduate level, opening up opportunities for students to pursue industry internships, and encourage entrepreneurial ventures by young researchers,” said Sowrirajan.

Prof Rangarajan said, “The partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthen industry-academia engagements that can make a significant impact in the coming years.” “We have been collaborating extensively with semiconductor industries worldwide on advanced nanoelectronics technologies, including solutions to ESD reliability threats to advanced SoCs. We have carried out both fundamental and applied research on ESD protection devices, with a strong emphasis on creating practical solutions for the semiconductor industry in a range of technology nodes,” said Prof Shrivastava.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Semiconductor India Research, Indian Institute of Science, Samsung
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?
Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  2. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  3. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  7. OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: Here Are All the Differences
  8. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report
  5. Overwatch 2 Season 3 to Bring Dating Simulator, One-Punch Man Skin, and More
  6. WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies
  7. OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  8. Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research
  9. OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.