Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details

Group members will be notified when a call is scheduled and when it begins, according to a feature tracker.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2023 17:07 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp was last spotted working on voice note transcription in 2021

Highlights
  • WhatsApp group members might be able to schedule a date, time for calls
  • Both features are still in development and cannot be tested at the moment
  • WhatsApp is yet to confirm it is working on these capabilities

WhatsApp is working on the ability to schedule calls on an upcoming version of the messaging app, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The popular messaging service could let users schedule calls with members of the same group, who will be notified when the call begins. WhatsApp is also working on the ability to transcribe voice notes, several months after it was first spotted in development. Transcriptions could take place on the device, and may only be supported on recent smartphones.

According to details shared by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is developing a new feature that will allow users in a group chat to schedule a call. The feature could come in handy for groups where the members have agreed to a specific time for a call. The feature is still in development, which means that beta testers cannot currently try out the ability to schedule calls. 

A screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo, likely via reverse engineering, shows a new Schedule Call option that appears when selecting the call button on version 2.23.4.4 of WhatsApp beta for Android. Tapping the option displays a card that allows users to enter a title, select a date and time, and then tap the Create button. According to the image, users will be notified when a call is scheduled and when the call begins.

whatsapp call schedule voice transcription wabetainfo whatsapp

Scheduled calls (left) on Android and voice transcription (right) on iOS
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Meanwhile, the feature tracker also spotted WhatsApp working on the ability to transcribe voice messages. Readers might recall that the service was already working on such a feature back in 2021. WABetaInfo says that development of the feature was paused for unknown reasons, while version 23.3.0.73 of WhatsApp beta for iOS includes signs that the service may roll out the feature with an upcoming update. 

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a pop-up card with an error explaining why transcripts for a specific message aren't available. The message informs the user that transcription may not be available when no words are recognised, or when a user hasn't set transcripts to the language the voice message was sent in. 

WhatsApp's voice transcription feature was spotted on iOS, and WABetaInfo says that the transcription will take place on a user's device. This should mean that neither WhatsApp nor Apple will have access to your voice messages, which are end-to-end encrypted. However, this also suggests that the feature may require a recent version of iOS (which means that only recent iPhone models may support the feature) according to the feature tracker  

It is worth noting that the messaging service is still in the process of developing these features, and is yet to announce a date for their release. As with all beta features, the company could drop or halt development in favour of another feature. 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Voice Notes, Call Scheduling, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
5G Services Now Available Across 238 Cities in India: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  2. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  3. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  7. OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: Here Are All the Differences
  8. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report
  5. Overwatch 2 Season 3 to Bring Dating Simulator, One-Punch Man Skin, and More
  6. WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies
  7. OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  8. Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research
  9. OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Call Scheduling, Voice Note Transcription Features: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.