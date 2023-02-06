Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking

Samsung will continue pre-booking Galaxy S23 smartphones till February 23.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 February 2023 23:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking

Samsung Galaxy S23 will be manufactured at the company's Noida plant for local market

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1.55 lakh
  • Older Galaxy S Series smartphones were manufactured at Vietnam factory
  • Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Galaxy Buds 2

Electronics major Samsung has received orders for around 1.4 lakh units of its premium smartphone Galaxy S23 worth a total of Rs. 1,400 crore on the first day of its pre-booking for the device, a senior company official has claimed.

Samsung India, Senior Vice President for Mobile Business, Raju Pullan told PTI that the pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 is almost twofold compared to the previous version of the smartphone Galaxy S22.

"We have clocked almost 1.4 lakh units as pre-book in the first 24 hours and this is almost two times of Galaxy S22. With an average price of about a lakh of rupees, the turnover on a pre-book is almost Rs. 1,400 crore within 24 hours," he said.

Samsung will continue pre-booking Galaxy S23 smartphones till February 23. The launch price of Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1.55 lakh per piece.

The company has announced that Galaxy S23 will be manufactured at its Noida plant. The older Galaxy S Series smartphones were manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imported them for sale in India.

Samsung's moved to make Galaxy S23 in India after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of duty on the import of camera lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

The phone will come with a set of five cameras with sensors in the range of 12-megapixels to 200-megapixels.

Pullan said that the consumers have responded well to the propositions of S23 be it camera sensors in the phone, high power Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC made available exclusively for Samsung and sustainability factors of using recycled plastic and other components in the device.

Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Galaxy Buds 2 by about 90 percent from Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 4,999 for customers pre-booking high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Pullan said that Samsung has brought in "custom affordability" by bundling Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Galaxy Bus for Rs. 4,999 as well as providing purchases in 24 instalments without any interest and also through Samsung Finance plus in 15 instalments.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S22
Vedanta's Semiconductor Unit in Gujarat to Be Headed by David Reed; to Manufacture Chips for Phones, Laptops
Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  3. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  4. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  5. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Still Uses This Slow, Outdated Update Process
  10. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. Getty Images Sues Stability AI; Accuses Stealing, Misuse of Images to Train AI System
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Have Received Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  4. Vedanta's Semiconductor Unit in Gujarat to Be Headed by David Reed; to Manufacture Chips for Phones, Laptops
  5. Paytm Registers Incentive Worth Rs. 130 Crore From UPI Transactions in 3 Quarters
  6. EU Lawmakers Plan to Finalise Draft AI Rules by March Amid Concerns About ChatGPT
  7. Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold Launch Date Confirmed During MWC 2023, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ So
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
  10. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.