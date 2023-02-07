Technology News
  Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC Specifications Leak Days After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: All Details

Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC Specifications Leak Days After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: All Details

Samsung's Exynos 2400 is said to be a 10-core flagship chipset and could debut as a successor to the Exynos 2200.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 14:02 IST
Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC Specifications Leak Days After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: All Details

Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset could succeed the Eyxnos 2200 launched last year

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Exynos 2400 SoC could feature a Cortex X4 prime core
  • The firm’s last flagship SoC was the Exynos 2200
  • The Exynos 2400 SoC could power a Samsung phone in 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched on February 1, and the company's latest generation of flagship smartphones is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to continue its “multiyear” partnership with Qualcomm for its upcoming flagship phones, a tipster has now shared details of a purported Exynos 2400 chipset. It is worth noting that Samsung is yet to reveal any details of a successor to the Exynos 2200 chipset that powered the Galaxy S22 series in some markets.

Reputed tipster Ice Universe took to Weibo (translated) on Monday to share details of the “Exynos 2400” SoC, and the tipster claims that the information is part of a “reliable leak”. However, the tipster does not mention whether this purported chipset is designed for upcoming S series phones that could debut as the successors to the Galaxy S23 series.

According to the tipster, the Exynos 2400 will be a 10-core chipset. It will feature a Cortex X4 core, 2 Cortex A720 performance (or high frequency) cores, 3 Cortex A720 efficiency (or low performance cores), and 4 Cortex A510 cores. The Exynos 2400 moniker suggests that the chipset could debut next year, based on the precedent set by Samsung for its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series.

In July 2022, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon suggested that Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphones would mostly use Snapdragon chipsets. Samsung later announced that the entire Galaxy S23 lineup would use the chipmaker's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy mobile platform.

Amon had also revealed that Qualcomm had extended its partnership with the South Korean conglomerate. “It's a multiyear agreement. And it's — that's probably what I can tell you. You should think about us powering their devices globally. In addition to Galaxy smartphones, the agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more,” he said at the time.

As a result, it is too early to speculate on whether Samsung will equip its upcoming S series of smartphones with this purported Exynos 2400 chipset, or decide to continue shipping all its flagship smartphones with a custom version of Snapdragon chips under the hood. Both companies are yet to announce any plans for Samsung's phones to feature Qualcomm's chips as part of the multiyear agreement.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Exynos 2400, Chipsets, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel February Update Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Resolves Clear Calling Issues: How to Download
Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC Specifications Leak Days After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: All Details
