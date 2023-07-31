Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24+ US Model With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S24+ is tipped to debut with an Exynos SoC in other regions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ is expected to debut as the successor to the Galaxy S23+ (left)

  • Samsung Galaxy S24+ could be launched by the company early next year
  • The company may the phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy S24+ is expected to debut early next year as one of the successors to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones that were launched by Samsung in February. Months ahead of its expected debut, the handset has been spotted on a benchmarking website, which lists out some of the specifications of the phone. The upcoming S-series flagship smartphone is tipped to arrive in two versions — one powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and the other powered by an in-house Exynos chip from the South Korean company.

A Geekbench listing for a smartphone with the model number SM-S926U, which is believed to be the upcoming Galaxy S24+ handset surfaced on the benchmarking website on Monday. It is listed to be powered by a chipset codenamed pineapple, which is shown to be equipped with a different cluster setup than Qualcomm's current-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC.

The chipset mentioned in the listing has a prime Cortex-X4 core, that has a clock speed of 3.30GHz along with three Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.15GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.96GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.27GHz. The handset could be equipped with 8GB of memory and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, according to the Geekbench entry.

The listing for the purported handset reveals that it has a score of 2,231 points and 6,661 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. These scores suggest that the maximum performance improvement will be 20 percent (multi-core performance) over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The chipset is expected to arrive with an Adreno 750 GPU, which is said to have a 50 percent performance boost over the Adreno 740.

It is worth noting that previous reports suggest Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones with Snapdragon chips in the US, while users in other regions will get Exynos-powered chipsets. This suggests that the listing for the handset is for the Galaxy S24+ US variant. Meanwhile, it is currently unclear whether the previously mentioned clock speeds of the chipset are for the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, or a custom Snapdragon for Galaxy processor like the one launched this year.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
 
 

