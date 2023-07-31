Samsung Galaxy S24+ is expected to debut early next year as one of the successors to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones that were launched by Samsung in February. Months ahead of its expected debut, the handset has been spotted on a benchmarking website, which lists out some of the specifications of the phone. The upcoming S-series flagship smartphone is tipped to arrive in two versions — one powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and the other powered by an in-house Exynos chip from the South Korean company.

A Geekbench listing for a smartphone with the model number SM-S926U, which is believed to be the upcoming Galaxy S24+ handset surfaced on the benchmarking website on Monday. It is listed to be powered by a chipset codenamed pineapple, which is shown to be equipped with a different cluster setup than Qualcomm's current-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC.

The chipset mentioned in the listing has a prime Cortex-X4 core, that has a clock speed of 3.30GHz along with three Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.15GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.96GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.27GHz. The handset could be equipped with 8GB of memory and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, according to the Geekbench entry.

The listing for the purported handset reveals that it has a score of 2,231 points and 6,661 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. These scores suggest that the maximum performance improvement will be 20 percent (multi-core performance) over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The chipset is expected to arrive with an Adreno 750 GPU, which is said to have a 50 percent performance boost over the Adreno 740.

It is worth noting that previous reports suggest Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones with Snapdragon chips in the US, while users in other regions will get Exynos-powered chipsets. This suggests that the listing for the handset is for the Galaxy S24+ US variant. Meanwhile, it is currently unclear whether the previously mentioned clock speeds of the chipset are for the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, or a custom Snapdragon for Galaxy processor like the one launched this year.

