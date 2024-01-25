Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Be Available on Blinkit in Select Cities; Doorstep Delivery in 10 Minutes

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai cities via Blinkit

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 13:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Be Available on Blinkit in Select Cities; Doorstep Delivery in 10 Minutes

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on a tweaked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 has a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999
  • The new phones will go on sale next week
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra were unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last week. The latest flagships are currently up for pre-orders in India and are set to go on sale for the first time starting Wednesday, January 31. Ahead of the sale, Samsung has joined hands with hyper-local delivery company Blinkit to offer doorstep delivery of the Galaxy S24 series in select cities. The company is claimed to deliver new handsets to buyers within 10 minutes of receiving the order.

Samsung, via a press release on Thursday (January 25), announced a tie-up with Blinkit to deliver its recently launched Galaxy S24 series in India. Customers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery. The handsets will be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order, claims Blinkit. Meanwhile, other online retailers will take at least one day to deliver the handsets.

Customers buying the Galaxy S24 series through the Blinkit app or website can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 for payments made using HDFC Bank credit cards.

The Galaxy S24 has a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, the Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and boasts Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 packs 8GB of RAM, while the top-end Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy" in all regions. The India variants of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ smartphones have Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood.

All three phones have IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a quad camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The regular models have triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ pack 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries with 25W and 45W wired charging support, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Blinkit, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
