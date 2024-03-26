Samsung's One UI 6.1 was announced in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The Android 14-based custom skin includes several AI-based features, dubbed Galaxy AI, could reach older Galaxy handsets soon. Last year's Galaxy S23 series and its latest foldables were said to get Galaxy AI features initially. Samsung has allegedly notified some Galaxy S23 series users in China that a new update will be landing on March 28. The global rollout may take place later.

Samsung enthusiast Tarun Vats on X claimed that the company has notified some Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users in China that a new update will be landing on March 28. The tipster posted a screenshot on the microblogging platform highlighting the notification. Separately, he posted that the Galaxy S23 FE in Korea will also get all the AI functions of the Galaxy S24. If this rumour turns out to be true, we can expect a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

A month ago, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series and latest foldables will receive the new One UI 6.1 update sometime in March. The company didn't reveal an exact release date for the update. The Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are confirmed to be the first to receive the new custom skin. The Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 series are also believed to get the update in the first half of this year.

Samsung's One UI 6.1 includes many AI-backed features Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search as part of the new Galaxy AI experience introduced on the Galaxy S24 lineup. The Chat Assist functionality can be used to translate languages in real-time or perform tone corrections in texts and emails. The Google-backed Circle to Search combines text-based queries with visual search. Live Translate is effective for two-way real-time voice and text translations of phone calls. Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy AI to over 100 million devices worldwide this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.