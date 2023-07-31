Samsung Galaxy S24 series is said to be in the works as the company's flagship series for 2024. The smartphone family that is expected to include three models —Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—is expected to go official early next year, but ahead of it, multiple rumours have started floating around the smartphones. Samsung might use new stronger frames instead of aluminium with the Galaxy S24 lineup, according to a tipster. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ is tipped to feature a 6.65-inch display, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) through a cryptic tweet suggested that Samsung will use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 series. The previous models feature an aluminium chassis, including the Galaxy S23 lineup. Apple is also expected to build the next flagship phones with a titanium frame. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumoured to sport titanium frames.

In another tweet, the tipster claimed that the Galaxy S24+ will have a 6.65-inch screen. If this turns out to be true, this would be a slight upgrade over the 6.6-inch screen of the Galaxy S23+.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to have codenames Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to come with a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life. It might run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 with a 144Hz refresh rate display. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may pack 200-megapixel sensors with improved zooming capabilities.

Samsung's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. The vanilla Galaxy S23's price starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have initial price tags of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. They run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC.

