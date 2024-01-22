The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series went official last week. While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US, they run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 in most other territories, including India. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all markets. Early benchmark results indicated that Exynos 2400 drags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, the chipsets have been pitted against each other in a new gaming test video measuring how powerful the CPUs and GPUs are. The video shows that Samsung's flagship SoC manages to stay on par with Qualcomm's offering while playing games like PUBG, Call of Duty, and Fortnite.

Technology channel NL Tech has released a 43-minute video on YouTube that compares the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24+ in real-world gaming performance. The examination included popular titles such as Fortnite, Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Call of Duty: Mobile, War Thunder, and Mobile Legends. The YouTuber has enabled Samsung's Game Booster and “Alternate game performance management” on the new handsets to ensure maximum capabilities before starting the tests.

Both Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra performed similarly in Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile by maintaining 60fps (frame per second). In PUBG New State, both phones managed to keep a stable frame rate of around 90fps. The phones achieved 60fps in Mobile Legends and both chips maintained 90fps, sometimes dropping to 70fps, in Fortnite.

The video highlights that the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra led in Call of Duty: Mobile by maintaining a smooth 120fps. The Exynos-powered Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, was capped at 60fps. The Exynos 2400 makes a comeback by outperforming the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in War Thunder by reaching 100fps backed by its Xclipse 940 GPU while the Snapdragon throttled down to 40fps.

The tests showed that both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets come neck and neck in delivering smooth gaming performance. Despite initial concerns, Samsung's in-house chipset was able to stay on par with Qualcomm's offering without any major performance discrepancy in games. The tests were carried out on pre-production hardware and the results might change after Samsung releases further optimisations.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.