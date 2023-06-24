Samsung has reportedly started working on the next iteration of its high-end phones i.e., the Galaxy S24 series. The phones' expected specifications and rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet. In the latest development, the codenames of the handsets. in the series have emerged online. Samsung uses codenames for its high-end smartphones. This year's Galaxy S23 series was codenamed Diamond while the codename of the Galaxy S22 series was Rainbow. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to debut early next year.

A report by Galaxy Club in collaboration with Sammobile confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is being developed under the codename Muse. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has reportedly been spotted with the codename Muse3, and hence, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ are expected to use codenames Muse1 and Muse2, respectively.

Additionally, the report also says that the South Korean smartphone company wouldn't drop the Plus model for the series i.e., Galaxy S24+, despite several rumours. The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is speculated to include three models namely Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24. However, there is no official information available on the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone lineup.

Samsung has been using specific codenames for its high-end phone lineups. The Galaxy S21 series was codenamed Unbound. Additionally, the codename for the Galaxy S20 series was Hubble.

Recently, the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera details surfaced online, hinting at minor camera upgrades over its predecessor. The report suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ship with the same camera setup as the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra. This means that the smartphone may sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide lens the two other sensors with minor improvements.

According to the report, the phone will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ image sensor with 10x optical zoom. Besides, the phone may also have an LED flash and a laser autofocus unit on its back panel.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.