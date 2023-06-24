Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to debut early next year.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 June 2023 19:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S23 series’ (pictured) codename was Diamond

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series will succeed Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy S22 series’ codename was Rainbow
  • The codename of the Galaxy S21 series was Unbound

Samsung has reportedly started working on the next iteration of its high-end phones i.e., the Galaxy S24 series. The phones' expected specifications and rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet. In the latest development, the codenames of the handsets. in the series have emerged online. Samsung uses codenames for its high-end smartphones. This year's Galaxy S23 series was codenamed Diamond while the codename of the Galaxy S22 series was Rainbow. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to debut early next year.

A report by Galaxy Club in collaboration with Sammobile confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is being developed under the codename Muse. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has reportedly been spotted with the codename Muse3, and hence, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ are expected to use codenames Muse1 and Muse2, respectively.

Additionally, the report also says that the South Korean smartphone company wouldn't drop the Plus model for the series i.e., Galaxy S24+, despite several rumours. The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is speculated to include three models namely Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24. However, there is no official information available on the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone lineup.

Samsung has been using specific codenames for its high-end phone lineups. The Galaxy S21 series was codenamed Unbound. Additionally, the codename for the Galaxy S20 series was Hubble.

Recently, the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera details surfaced online, hinting at minor camera upgrades over its predecessor. The report suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ship with the same camera setup as the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra. This means that the smartphone may sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide lens the two other sensors with minor improvements.

According to the report, the phone will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ image sensor with 10x optical zoom. Besides, the phone may also have an LED flash and a laser autofocus unit on its back panel. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy S24 codename, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 Ultra
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  5. Karnataka Government Invites Elon Musk to Set Up Business in State
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  7. Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC Launched: See Price
  8. Infosys Launches Free AI Certification Training: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  10. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report
  2. YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
  3. Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove 'Undesirable' Posts
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  5. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Google to Set Up Its Global Fintech Operation Centre in Gujarat
  7. Meta, OpenAI CEO Express Support for EU Regulation on AI
  8. EU Industry Chief Defends Draft Rules to Prevent Illegal Access to EU Data
  9. Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
  10. Byju's Investors Confirm Two Board Members' Resignations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.