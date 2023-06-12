Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. The top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra grabbed attention due to its 10x optical zoom camera. Now, the rumours and speculations about the successor to Galaxy S23 Ultra have started doing rounds on the internet. A recent report suggests that the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with minor camera upgrades over its predecessor. However, we are still months away from the launch of the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra as the phone may debut next year alongside Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

A new leak by tipster Ice Universe (Twitter @UniverseIce) citing Korean media revealed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ship with the same camera setup as the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra. This means that the smartphone could pack a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide lens. However, the other two cameras on Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly get a minor upgrade from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The phone is tipped to get a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ image sensor with 10x optical zoom. The existing Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom support.

Additionally, the phone could also have an LED flash and a laser autofocus unit on its back panel. Other than these, the tipster hasn't revealed any details about the selfie camera and other specifications.

The latest rumour contradicts the previous report that suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature the same 3x telephoto sensor as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 out of the box. As per a previous report, it is likely to sport a 144Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

