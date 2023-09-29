Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series of smartphones has been quite popular since its inception and there is a high level of anticipation for next year's Galaxy S24 lineup. Like the Galaxy S23 family, the upcoming lineup is expected to include at least three models — Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Ahead of any official announcement, high-quality renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24 have surfaced online. The images show the handset in a light blue shade with a flat display.

Alleged renders of the Galaxy S24 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Smartprix. The leaked renders show the handset from all angles in a light blue shade and indicate minimal changes from this year's Galaxy S23. It is seen with a flat frame design with slightly rounded edges and the display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. Further, it will reportedly include an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antenna on the right side. If this rumour turns out to be true, this would be the first time Samsung has packed support for the UWB technology on the Galaxy S series.

Alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy S24

Photo Credit: Smartprix.com/ OnLeaks

At the back, the Galaxy S24 is seen with a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash in a matte finish. In a similar design to the Galaxy S23, three separate camera sensors are placed below one another with protruding camera rings and an LED flash.

Further, the upcoming handset is said to measure around 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm. The Galaxy S23 measures 170.9x146.3x7.6mm.

Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy S24 will feature a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass protection. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but is also tipped to use the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. Other leaked specifications include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and an IP68-rated build. It is said to house a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

