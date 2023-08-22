Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 lineup, which was released earlier this year in February with three models - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The purported Galaxy S24 models are also likely to receive battery, display, camera or other relevant upgrades over the preceding handsets. A few listings and leaks have suggested some details of the rumoured series. Now, a report has leaked the battery specifications of the purported base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models.

A GalaxyClub report suggests that the base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models are expected to receive battery upgrades over their predecessors. The report notes that the vanilla Galaxy S24 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ may come with a 4,900mAh battery. If true, the new handsets will offer larger batteries than the 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries found on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, respectively. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model is expected to retain the 5,000mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Meanwhile, a recent report had suggested that the Galaxy S24 Plus will likely be backed by a battery with a rated capacity of 4,755mAh, while the Ultra model may pack a battery with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. If true, then this older report can be seen as backing up the new one, where the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets are expected to pack batteries with typical values of 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has also been tipped to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The quad rear camera unit could also be equipped with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a rumoured 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, which will serve as an improvement over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 models are also expected to sport M13 OLED displays, which will also be an upgrade over the M12 panels that comes with the Galaxy S23 handsets. The upgraded screens may help the phones to be lighter in weight and also use power more efficiently.

