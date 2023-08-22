Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+ Battery Details Also Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched earlier this year in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 14:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+ Battery Details Also Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 (pictured) lineup

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series models likely to sport M13 OLED displays
  • Ultra model could have a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
  • Galaxy S24+ was spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 lineup, which was released earlier this year in February with three models - Galaxy S23Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The purported Galaxy S24 models are also likely to receive battery, display, camera or other relevant upgrades over the preceding handsets. A few listings and leaks have suggested some details of the rumoured series. Now,  a report has leaked the battery specifications of the purported base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models.

A GalaxyClub report suggests that the base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models are expected to receive battery upgrades over their predecessors. The report notes that the vanilla Galaxy S24 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ may come with a 4,900mAh battery. If true, the new handsets will offer larger batteries than the 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries found on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, respectively. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model is expected to retain the 5,000mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Meanwhile, a recent report had suggested that the Galaxy S24 Plus will likely be backed by a battery with a rated capacity of 4,755mAh, while the Ultra model may pack a battery with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. If true, then this older report can be seen as backing up the new one, where the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets are expected to pack batteries with typical values of 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has also been tipped to include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The quad rear camera unit could also be equipped with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a rumoured 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, which will serve as an improvement over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 models are also expected to sport M13 OLED displays, which will also be an upgrade over the M12 panels that comes with the Galaxy S23 handsets. The upgraded screens may help the phones to be lighter in weight and also use power more efficiently.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+ Battery Details Also Leaked
