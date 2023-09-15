Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with a 3,900mAh battery

Highlights
  • The upcoming series could include three models
  • The Galaxy S23+ is seen with model number SM-S9260
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to launch early next year. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to bring some noteworthy upgrades over their predecessors — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the wired charging speed of the upcoming handsets could remain unchanged as per purported listings spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The Samsung Galaxy S24 appeared with model number S9210, while the Galaxy S23+ is seen with model number SM-S9260. As per the listing, the regular model will support 25W fast charging, like the predecessor.

In the 3C listing, spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), three Samsung smartphones, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, have been listed with model numbers SM-S9210, SM-S9260, and SM-S9280, respectively. The alleged listings suggest 25W fast charging support on the regular Galaxy S24, similar to the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, are shown with 45W fast charging support. As per the listing, the handsets will have 5G connectivity.

The 3C listing indicates that Samsung might stick with the same charging speed of the Galaxy S23 lineup for the Galaxy S24 series. The listing does not reveal any further details about the specifications of the handsets.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 comes with a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, whereas the Galaxy S23+ packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. All three models support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds.

While the South Korean conglomerate is yet to confirm the development of the new Galaxy S24 series smartphones, the tipster says that it will go official in January next year.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all markets, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to be launched with the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The Ultra model is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. They are expected to get titanium frames.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
