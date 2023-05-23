Tecno Camon 20 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC was unveiled in Nigeria in the first week of May alongside the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Pro 5G smartphones. Now, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings is all set to launch the Tecno Camon 20 series in the Indian market. The lineup is confirmed to come with photography-focused features that comprise Sensor-shift technology, RGBW Pro, and Portrait Master. The regular Tecno Camon 20 has MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood, while the Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC respectively.

Tecno, on Monday, announced the official launch date of the Tecno Camon 20 series in India via Twitter. The photography-focused smartphones are scheduled to launch in the country on May 27. The pre-booking for smartphones has started through retail partners. However, price details and specifications of the Indian variants of the Tecno Camon 20 series smartphones are unknown at this moment.

Additionally, a dedicated microsite on the company's India website is teasing the specifications of the handsets ahead of launch. The Indian variants of the Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, and Camon 20 Pro 5G are teased to pack a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. They are confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel RGBW main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. They will carry up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Tecno will equip the handsets with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the bundled charger will only support up to 18W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 was launched in Nigeria in Glacier Glow, Predawn Black, and Serenity Blue colour options. It runs on Andorid 13 and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded virtually up to 16GB as well.

Tecno's Camon 20 series has a triple rear camera setup, coupled with quad flash. The camera unit of the vanilla Tecno Camon 20 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and an AI sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging is available on the phone.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has MediaTek's new Dimensity 8050 SoC under the hood, while the Tecno Camon 20 Pro gets a 6nm Helio G99 SoC. All three phones feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

