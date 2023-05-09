Tecno Camon 20 5G has been launched today by the company as one of the smartphone models in the latest. Camon series. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Moreover, it is. backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is available in two colour options — Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin. The new smartphone from Tecno comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel RGBW sensor with support for sensor-shift OIS. The Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Camon 20 5G is priced at NGN 295,500 (roughly Rs. 52,700) in Nigeria. It is available for sale via Tecno Nigeria's official website. The handset is being sold in two colour options — Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin. For now, the handset is available in a single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier sports a leather back with a geometric pattern design. The smartphone runs Android 13 out of the box. It gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports Memory Fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as expandable RAM (effectively 16GB).

On the optics front, the Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier packs a triple rear camera setup housed in a pentagonal-shaped camera module. It features a 50-megapixel RGBW primary sensor with support for sensor-shift OIS. Accompanying the main camera is a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an LED Flash module on its rear panel. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The connectivity options on Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and OTG. The Tecno handset also features a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

