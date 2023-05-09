Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier comes in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colourways

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 May 2023 20:11 IST
Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno Nigeria

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • The handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier features a triple rear camera setup

Tecno Camon 20 5G has been launched today by the company as one of the smartphone models in the latest. Camon series. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Moreover, it is. backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is available in two colour options — Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin. The new smartphone from Tecno comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel RGBW sensor with support for sensor-shift OIS. The Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Camon 20 5G is priced at NGN 295,500 (roughly Rs. 52,700) in Nigeria. It is available for sale via Tecno Nigeria's official website. The handset is being sold in two colour options — Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin. For now, the handset is available in a single 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier specifications, features

The Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier sports a leather back with a geometric pattern design. The smartphone runs Android 13 out of the box. It gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports Memory Fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as expandable RAM (effectively 16GB).

On the optics front, the Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier packs a triple rear camera setup housed in a pentagonal-shaped camera module. It features a 50-megapixel RGBW primary sensor with support for sensor-shift OIS. Accompanying the main camera is a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an LED Flash module on its rear panel. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The connectivity options on Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and OTG. The Tecno handset also features a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier, Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier specifications, Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppo F23 5G India Launch Scheduled for May 15; Design and Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  3. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  4. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked: See Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  6. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  7. iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Pad Launch Date Leaked: Details Here
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Nokia C22 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo F23 5G India Launch Scheduled for May 15; Design and Specifications Teased
  3. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,160mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Adds Edit Message Feature on Latest Beta Version: How It Works
  5. Mitsubishi Electric to Set Up Plant in India, Create Over 2,000 Jobs
  6. WhatsApp for Wear OS With Chat and Voice Messages Support Reportedly in Testing: Details
  7. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. EU Vice President Suggests to Speed Up Work on AI Regulation
  9. Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations
  10. AI Could Replace 80 Percent of Human Jobs in 'Next Few Years', Expert Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.