Tecno Spark 10C has been unveiled in Africa as the latest model in the company's Spark 10 lineup. The latest Tecno handset comes in three different colour options and features dual rear cameras, headlined by a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Spark 10C has a waterdrop-style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate and includes a 5,000mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM and Memory Fusion technology allows users to borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as RAM (effectively 16GB).

Tecno Spark 10C price

Price of Tecno Spark 10C has been set at GHS 1,290 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at GHS 1,555 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It is available in three colour options — Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green.

Details about the India launch of the Tecno Spark 10C are yet to be announced. Tecno recently launched the Spark 10 Pro in India with a price tag of Rs. 12,499 for a 16GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

The Tecno Spark 10C runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+(720x1612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. With the Memory Fusion technology, the RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using unused inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 10C has a dual rear camera system headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the smartphone carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash. Further, it packs 128GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GNSS, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Tecno Spark 10C with 18W fast charging support. Besides, it measures 163.84x75.49x8.50mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.